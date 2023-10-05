Google unveils Pixel 8, 8 Pro with Tensor G3 silicon; India price, availability details revealed

Google on Wednesday(October 4) unveiled the new generation Pixel 8, 8 Pro series phones.

The new Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED Super display, support dynamic refresh rate(1Hz- 120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness and is expected to come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.

Also, it comes with matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame and is availbable in three colors—Porcelain, Bay and Obsidian.

It boasts triple-camera module-- 50MP + 64MP ultra-wide angle + 48MP telephoto lens (Super Res 30X zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation), and LED flash on the back.

The new cameras on the Pixel 8 Pro will be able to get better night-time photos and also support new features such as Best Take. It utilizes all the photos user take to get the photo he/she thought they took. To make that happen, an on-device algorithm creates a blended image from a series of photos to get everyone’s best look. This way, it saves a lot of time to get that best photo in an instant.