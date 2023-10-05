Google unveils Pixel 8, 8 Pro with Tensor G3 silicon; India price, availability details revealed

Google on Wednesday(October 4) unveiled the new generation Pixel 8, 8 Pro series phones.
The new Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED Super display, support dynamic refresh rate(1Hz- 120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness and is expected to come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
Also, it comes with matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame and is availbable in three colors—Porcelain, Bay and Obsidian.
It boasts triple-camera module-- 50MP + 64MP ultra-wide angle + 48MP telephoto lens (Super Res 30X zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation), and LED flash on the back.
The new cameras on the Pixel 8 Pro will be able to get better night-time photos and also support new features such as Best Take. It utilizes all the photos user take to get the photo he/she thought they took. To make that happen, an on-device algorithm creates a blended image from a series of photos to get everyone’s best look. This way, it saves a lot of time to get that best photo in an instant.
Magic Editor, an upgraded version of the popular magic eraser, will let the user reposition and resize subjects or use presets to make the background pop — all with just a few taps.
Another new feature is the Audio Magic Eraser. It lets user easily reduce distracting sounds in the video, like howling winds or noisy crowds.
With the new Tensor G3 chipset, the phone is capable of adjusting colour, lighting, stabilization and graininess, to deliver best videos that look true to life. New featureVideo Boost also enables Night Sight Video on Pixel for better low-light smartphone video quality.
Also, with bigger ultrawide lens, it promises to deliver even better Macro Focus, the telephoto lens captures 56% more light and takes 10x photos at optical quality, and the front-facing camera now has autofocus for the best selfies on a Pixel phone.
Another new feature coming with Pixel 8 Pro is the temperature sensor. It will let the user quickly scan an object to get its temperature. However, this is feature is inactive, as Google has just submitted the application to FDA (Federal Drug Administration) for the thermometer app.
Also, it will come with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 25W wireless charging capability too.
The standard Pixel 8 is said come with 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED display, support variable refresh rate (60Hz-120Hz), 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
The Pixel 8 is expected to come packed with dual-camera module--50MP wide sensor + 12MP ultra-wide sensor-- with OIS, EIS, LED flash on the rear side.
Also, it will come with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging and wireless charging capability too.
Both the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will feature the same 10.5MP front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and run the latest Android 14 OS.
Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are guaranteed to get seven OS updates up to 2030, making Pixel phone the only device in the industry to get such a long software support.
The new Pixel 8 devices are powered by the new generation Tensor G3 sensor (with Titan M2 security chip), which is said to offer better on-device machine learning capabilities to power live translations, better and faster response from Google Assistant to user queries, advanced computational photography editing tools such as magic eraser and more.
Soon, Google will incorporate generative AI Bard to Assistant to deliver ultimate voice assistant on a device.
In India, Pixel 8 (128GB) and Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) is available for pre-order on exclusively Flipkart in India for Rs 75,999 and Rs 1,06,999, respectively. They will go on sale on October 12.
Prospective customers can avail Rs 8,000 discount via select banks and claim additional exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Pixel 8.
Similarly, buyers can avail Rs 9,000 discount via select banks and claim additional exchange offer of Rs 4,000 on Pixel 8 Pro.
And, with any purchase of Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, customers can buy a Pixel Watch 2 for Rs 19,999 or a Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999.