Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top smartphones deals on Amazon

Amazon has kicked off the Great Republic Day Sale in India.
During the six-day promotional sale campaign (January 13-18) is offering lucrative deals on several top-branded smartphones. We have curated a list of phones worth checking out.
Apple iPhone 13
Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 51,499 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 59,900. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 47,000 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 13.
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
Amazon is offering the Galaxy S23 for as low as Rs 69,499 (base model 256GB) against MRP Rs 74,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 57,800 off for trading in an old phone for Samsung's premium handset.
Motorola Razr 40 5G flip phone
Amazon is offering the Razr40 for as low as Rs 44,499 (base model 256GB) against MRP Rs 59,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 42,500 off for trading in an old phone for Motorola's premium flip phone.
Honor 90
Amazon is offering the Honor 90 for as low as Rs 30,998 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 37,999. Additionally, it is giving Rs 2,000 discount extra. Be sure to tick the check box below the price tag to get discount. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 28,750 off for trading in an old phone for the new Honor 90 series phone.
Vivo V23 Pro 5G
Amazon is offering the V23 Pro 5G for as low as Rs 32,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 45,000. . And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 30,650 off for trading in an old phone for the Vivo phone.
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G
Amazon is offering the iQOO Z7 Pro for as low as Rs 22,299 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 23,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 21,300 off for trading in an old phone for the iQOO handset.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
Amazon is offering the Nord CE 3 Lite for as low as Rs 18,998 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 19,999. Be sure to tick the check box for Rs 1,000 discount. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 18,950 off for trading in an old phone for the new Nord phone.
Redmi Note 13 5G
Amazon is offering the Redmi 13C for as low as Rs 17,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 20,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 16,700 off for trading in an old phone for the new Redmi Note series phone.
Redmi 13C 5G
Amazon is offering the Redmi 13C for as low as Rs 12,499 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 15,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 11,750 off for trading in an old phone for the new Redmi phone.
Realme Narzo N53
Amazon is offering the Realme Narzo N53 for as low as Rs 7,999 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 10,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 7,500 off for trading in an old phone for the new Realme phone.
Poco C51
Amazon is offering the Poco C51 for as low as Rs 5,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 10,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 5,650 off for trading in an old phone for the new Poco phone.
