Here are key fitness and mental wellness features of Apple Watch and the iPhone:

Just complete -- Move, Exercise, and Stand rings-- on Apple Watch: Users have to close the rings each day. Maintaining the streak will help develop a strict physical activity regime throughout the year.

Also, if the day is about to end and the user has yet to complete any one or two of the rings, it intelligently calculates activity enough to reach the day's target. For instance, it can tell how much outdoor or indoor walk for this many minutes, will help complete the rings. This is very unique to the Apple Watch. Also, with every successful streak such as a week or month, it will be rewarded with digital badges, which motivates to the user finish targets every day.

And, with the challenge option, users can compete with their friends or family members and even office colleagues to finish the daily target first or maintain weekly/monthly streaks to increase competitiveness and also camaraderie.

Also, over time (more than two weeks), it will offer health trends revealing critical body metrics such as respiration rate, cardio health (measured by VO2 max). Apple Watch is smart enough to calculate and designed to motivate you every step of the way. Provides users with more information about their overall health, we introduced Cardio Fitness and notifications. Cardio-respiratory fitness, as, is the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during exercise.