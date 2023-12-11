Here's how to secure your lost iPhone from strangers

Smartphones have become a very essential gadget to own, as they offer the convenience of getting work done with just a few taps on the screen. One can order food, hail a taxi, and transfer cash instantly to bank accounts without any hassle.

We have grown to trust the smartphone so much that we now store all personal things such as personal photos, videos, and even bank card credentials. Among smartphones, iPhones have a special appeal to people who put personal privacy their topmost priority.

But, having said that, the iPhone cannot fully ensure the protection of digital assets if you are not careful. Sometimes, due to complacency, people misplace the devices and land in the hands of strangers. And, given the fact that iPhones are expensive, they attract the most thieves.

So, iPhone owners must make sure, they have turned on the 'Find My' feature. With this, any stolen/misplaced device can be tracked. And, if there is no hope of recovering it, one can even erase the device remotely with the Find My feature.