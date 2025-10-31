iPhone 15 now hits all-time low price on JioMart

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/apple-hebbal-south-indias-first-apple-store-opens-in-bengaluru-3708143">Apple</a>'s iPhone 15 made its global debut two years ago in September 2023 with a launch price of Rs 79,900.</p><p>Now, it is available for Rs 50,900, almost Rs 29,000 less than the MRP on Reliance's e-commerce platform JioMart in India. Additionally, there are bank offers that will further reduce the device's price.</p><p>Though the iPhone 15 is two years old, it is eligible for at least 4 more years of iOS updates and new features.</p>.Google Pixel 9a review: Reliable AI phone with incredible camera.<p>Also, the hardware is good. It comes with an aero-space grade aluminium case and features an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.</p>.<p>It boasts a Dynamic Island design with a Super Retina display and comes with Apple A16 Bionic chipset. It comes with two high-performance cores that use 20 per cent less power and four high-efficiency cores. The 6-core CPU is faster than the previous generation and easily handles intensive tasks, and also promises long battery life.</p>.<p>The device also features a 48MP main camera. It supports shift-sensor OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), f/1.6 aperture, 26mm focal length. The primary camera is supported by a 12MP telephoto lens with f/1.6 aperture, up to 52mm focal length and supports 2X zoom, a first for regular iPhone models to date. Even after taking the photo, the user can adjust the focus point between two subjects.</p>.<p>On the front, it sports a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front for FaceTime calling and selfies.</p><p>With a full charge, it can deliver a full day of battery life.</p>.Apple iPhone 15 Plus review: Feature-rich premium phone .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>