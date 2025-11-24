Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Motorola Moto G57 Power with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 launched in India

The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield, IP64 dust-and-water-resistant rating and comes with MIL-STD 810H certification.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 12:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.

Credit: Qualcomm 

Motorola Moto G57 Power.

Motorola Moto G57 Power.

Credit: Motorola

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 12:48 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesMotorolasmartphoneQualcommSnapdragonAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us