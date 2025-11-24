<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/motorola-unveils-moto-g67-power-with-7000mah-battery-in-india-3787444">Motorola</a> on Monday (November 24) unveiled the new budget phone Moto G57 Power series in India.</p><p>The latest device features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1050 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield, IP64 dust-and-water-resistant rating and comes with MIL-STD 810H certification.</p><p>It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speaker and Dolby Atmos and dual microphones.</p>.Google unveils powerful gen AI Nano Banana Pro image editing tool; all you need to know.<p>The Moto G57 Power is the first phone in India to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4. It The new 4nm class silicon is based on 64-bit architecture and houses eight Qualcomm Kryo cores- featuring four performance cores, which can top 2.4GHz CPU speed and four efficiency cores capable of clocking 1.8GHz speed.</p>.<p>It promises 36 per cent CPU performance improvement and 69 per cent GPU performance improvement over the predecessor.</p><p>The device comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, and Android 16 OS. It is guaranteed to get one major Android OS update and three years of security patches up to 2028.</p>.Snapdragon 6s Gen 4: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's new mobile chipset.<p>It features a massive 7,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo fast charging capability.</p><p>Motorola phone sports a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP rear camera (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.8 aperture) with 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide camera with Flicker detector, and LED flash on the back.</p>.<p>On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) for selfies and video calling. Both the front and the primary camera can record full HD 1080p video.</p><p>The device comes in three PANTONE certified colours-- Regatta, Corsair and Fluidity--for Rs 14,999.</p><p><strong>Moto G57 Power vs competition</strong></p><p>Motorola's new phone will be up against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/cmf-phone-2-pro-review-best-in-its-class-3544355">CMF Phone 2 Pro (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-a17-review-mid-range-phone-with-incremental-upgrade-3748347">Samsung Galaxy A17 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/redmi-15-review-power-packed-phone-for-entertainment-buffs-3714344">Redmi 15 (review)</a>, among others.</p>.Lava Agni 4 with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 launched in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>