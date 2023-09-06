ONDC to get Google's generative AI booster dose in India

Last month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) reported that the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform recorded a new milestone of 1000 crore monthly digital cash transactions for the first time since its launch in 2016.

As NCPI sets a new target of 100 crore daily transactions, another indigenous-developed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is just over a year old, is bringing a new revolution in the e-commerce segment.

As it competes with giants such as Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart, Zomato, and Swiggy, ONDC is all set to get the booster dose of Google's generative AI (AI).

ONDC offers a free platform for buyers and sellers to get a wide range of products ranging from fashion apparel to consumers and handicraft items to food delivery.

However, for now, ONDC is operable in limited cities and towns, while most of the rural areas are deprived of such services and also it requires people, both the sellers and the buyers, to be tech-savvy.

Now, the ONDC app will soon be infused with Google Cloud's gen AI to simplify the user interface for both sellers and buyers.

Google showed the demo at the Born Digital Summit on Wednesday (September 6) in Bengaluru.