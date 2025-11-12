<p>OnePlus is all geared up to launch the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-15-ace-6-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-series-launched-3776748">much-awaited OnePlus 15</a> for global markets on November 13.</p><p>The new Android flagship is also coming to India. It is packed with big upgrades in terms of performance, battery life and camera.</p><p>The company has made arrangements to stream the launch event live online. Fans can catch the live action at OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 PM IST.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p>The device will be available for purchase on the same day on the OnePlus store and Amazon. Also, OnePlus is offering loyal users an exclusive trade-in credit of up to Rs 4,000, valid from November 13 through the end of the first sales month—an extra incentive to upgrade for existing users.</p><p>Further, from November 13 to November 16, there will be a special bundle offer, where OnePlus 15 customers can claim OnePlus Nord Buds earphones for free.</p>.<p><strong>OnePlus 15: Here are key features you should know about the new premium Android phone</strong></p><p><strong>Display:</strong> 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and offers up to 1,800nit peak brightness</p><p>It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And, on the back, it features Gorilla Glass 7i shield.</p><p>OnePlus 15 also comes with a durability certification. It will feature IP68 + IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p><p><strong>Colour options:</strong> Infinite black, ultraviolet and a special 'sand storm'.</p>.<p>For the special 'sand storm' model, the company has used industry-first Micro Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology to offer a natural, smooth ceramic-like texture to the phone. It has used aero-space grade nano ceramic metal-based alloy, which is touted to be 134 per cent sturdier than titanium, 223 per cent harder than stainless steel and 344 per cent better than aluminium. It will be the most durable OnePlus phone to date.</p><p><strong>Processor:</strong> It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It is a 3nm class 64-bit octa-core Oryon silicon. With a record peak clock speed of 4.6 GHz, it promises 20 per cent improvement in performance and 35 per cent better power efficiency. This means the devices will be able to deliver one hour and 48 minutes of additional gaming playtime on a phone compared to the previous chipset.</p>.<p>With the latest Adreno GPU, it promises to deliver 23 per cent improved performance, 20 per cent better power efficiency, and 25 per cent improved Ray Tracing to deliver an immersive gaming experience on smartphones.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest silicon for mobiles.<p><strong>Gaming improvements:</strong> OnePlus 15 comes with OP Gaming Core, touted to be the industry-first chip-level technology. It is specifically designed to ensure the device stays stable, runs smoothly and retains high frames per second (fps) rates while playing graphics-rich games.</p><p>The OP Gaming Core also promises efficient per-frame power consumption and ensures the device's display panel consistently maintains a stable 120fps experience in popular games with minimal frame rate fluctuations. And, also ensure the device doesn't overheat while playing games. It should be noted that the OnePlus 15 will support 165fps at peak performance level.</p>.<p><strong>Camera:</strong> It boasts of a triple-camera module featuring-- main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by a 50MP 116-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 aperture) and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera (with f/2.8, OIS) with LED flash. It can record 4K at 120 frames per second (fps), Dolby Vision video recording and can also record 8K videos at 30 fps.</p><p>On the front, it features a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. It supports 4K recording at 60fps</p><p><strong>Battery:</strong> It houses a massive 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging.</p><p><strong>Expected price of OnePlus 15</strong></p><p>The new device is expected to be made available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- with prices ranging between Rs 64,999 and Rs 75,000 in India.</p>.Google AI Pro plan now available for free to all Jio subscribers; here's how to enable it.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>