Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set for launch in India in mid-December

Budget Android tablet OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be available in two colours-- Shadow Black and Lavender Drift.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 14:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
OnePlus Ace 6 aks OnePlus 15R series.

OnePlus Ace 6 aks OnePlus 15R series.

Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go 2.

OnePlus Pad Go 2.

Credit: OnePlus India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 14:40 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOnePlussmartphonessmartphoneTabletQualcommSnapdragonAndroid TabletAndroid phoneAndroid appOnePlus TabletOnePlus Phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us