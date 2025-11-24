<p>After launching the flagship Android phone OnePlus 15, the company is all set to release the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15r-teaser-hints-at-india-launch-soon-key-features-expected-price-and-more-3801737">new 15R series </a>along with the Pad Go 2 tablet next month.</p><p>OnePlus 15R and the new Android tablet are confirmed to make their debut on December 17 in India.</p><p>OnePlus 15R is believed to be the rebranded version of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-15-ace-6-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-series-launched-3776748">OnePlus Ace 6</a>, which was first launched in China in October.</p>.OnePlus 15 review: Solid performer with minimalistic form factor.<p>OnePlus 15R is said to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p>.<p>OnePlus 15R is said to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p><p>In China, the OnePlus Ace 6 runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16. But, in India, the device, which will be called as OnePlus 15R, will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It is expected to receive four major Android OS updates (up to 2029) and six security patches against emerging cyber threats up to 2031.</p><p>It will house a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.</p><p>It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p>.<p>As noted earlier, the OnePlus 15R will launch with the all-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 series in mid-December.</p><p>Like its predecessor OnePlus Pad Go (review), it will be a budget Android tablet. The company has confirmed that the device will come in a sleek and skin-friendly smooth textured finish.</p><p>It will be available in two colours-- Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black variant is said to be the first OnePlus tablet to support 5G cellular support, offering high-speed internet connectivity.</p><p>Also, for the first time, the company will be offering a stylus for the budget tablet. Called, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, it promises to offer precision note-taking capability and help users create digital art.</p>.Google unveils powerful gen AI Nano Banana Pro image editing tool; all you need to know.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>