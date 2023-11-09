OnePlus Open gets massive response in India

Last month, OnePlus unveiled the company's first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open in India.
Just a few days ago, OnePlus Open made its way to the retail stores and Amazon. Now, it has emerged the device, which costs Rs 1,39,999 was the highest sold foldable smartphone on open sale day across Amazon and Reliance Digital in India for the year.
The overwhelming response to the OnePlus Open was expected, as India is no longer a price-conscious market. More and more people are now ready to splurge on high-end phones for the value it offers.
Also, reliable after-sale service plays a crucial role in building confidence among patrons to invest their hard-earned money in high-end gadgets.
In the last several quarters, there has been a steady rise in premium (above Rs 30,000) phone unit shipments in India. And, guess what OnePlus is the top player followed by Apple and Samsung.
As per the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) Q3 2023 report, OnePlus saw more than 70 per cent Year-over-Year growth in India.
OnePlus Open: Key aspects you should know
OnePlus Open comes with several patented technologies and this has helped the company reduce the number of key components required to make foldable phones to 69 compared to more than 100 components required in a similar class of rival branded handsets.
It sports a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.
Inside, it comes with a wider 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,800 nits peak brightness.
It is protected by a triple-layered shield including ultra-thin glass protective guard.
Also, it comes with a Hasselblad camera and the latest Sony camera sensors offering better photography than the competitors.
OnePlus Open colour variants--Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and runs Android 13.2-based OxygenOS. It is specially optimised to deliver a seamless user experience on a foldable phone. It houses a 4,805mAh battery and support 67W charging speed.
OnePlus Open.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Open comes packed with a Hasselblad triple-camera module with--48MP (with LYTIA-T808 sensor, Dual-layer Transistor Pixel technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 48MP Ultra Wide sensor, and a 64MP Telephoto lens (OIS) with LED flash on the back.
On the cover display, it will feature 32MP, and inside, it will house a 20MP sensor.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech