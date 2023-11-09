OnePlus Open gets massive response in India

Last month, OnePlus unveiled the company's first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open in India.

Just a few days ago, OnePlus Open made its way to the retail stores and Amazon. Now, it has emerged the device, which costs Rs 1,39,999 was the highest sold foldable smartphone on open sale day across Amazon and Reliance Digital in India for the year.

The overwhelming response to the OnePlus Open was expected, as India is no longer a price-conscious market. More and more people are now ready to splurge on high-end phones for the value it offers.

Also, reliable after-sale service plays a crucial role in building confidence among patrons to invest their hard-earned money in high-end gadgets.