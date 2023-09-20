Home
OnePlus to launch Pad Go tablet in India next month

OnePlus Pad Go is said to feature 11.3-inch display with 2.4K resolution.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 06:42 IST

Follow Us

Consumer electronics major OnePlus is all geared up to launch a new tablet Pad Go series next month.

The company is slated to introduce the OnePlus Pad Go on October 6 in India. It has started teasing the visuals of the upcoming product.

As per the official teaser, the device will feature an 11.3-inch display with 2.4K resolution. On the back, the Pad Go features a dual-tone design and the company is calling twin mint colour variant.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus Pad Go all set for launch in India.</p></div>

OnePlus Pad Go all set for launch in India.

OnePlus India/Twitter

It is said to have a glass-like back cover with a matte finish, which will come in handy in repelling fingerprint smudges.

Other features such as processor, RAM, storage, camera, and battery capacity are yet to be ascertained. We just have to wait a few weeks to see what OnePlus has in store for the fans.

It is widely reported that OnePlus Pad Go will be made available in OnePlus stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other select authorised retail chains in India.

