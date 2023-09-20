OnePlus to launch Pad Go tablet in India next month

Consumer electronics major OnePlus is all geared up to launch a new tablet Pad Go series next month.

The company is slated to introduce the OnePlus Pad Go on October 6 in India. It has started teasing the visuals of the upcoming product.

As per the official teaser, the device will feature an 11.3-inch display with 2.4K resolution. On the back, the Pad Go features a dual-tone design and the company is calling twin mint colour variant.