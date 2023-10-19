OnePlus unveils premium foldable phone OnePlus Open in India

In February, OnePlus during the Cloud 11 event in Delhi, offered a glimpse of the company’s first-ever foldable phone and also revealed that it will be launched later this year.
As promised, the company on Thursday (October 19) unveiled the OnePlus Open.
Compared to the conventional foldable phones, this model flaunts a slim profile and the metallic finish is of superior quality.
Also, the cover display looks like a regular phone screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and can be operated single-handedly without any hassle.
It comes in two colour variants-- Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The latter comes with premium vegan leather finish on the back.
It flaunts a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.
Inside, it features a wide 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. It is protected by triple-layered shield including ultra thin glass protective guard.
OnePlus Open boasts a newly designed hinge and the foldable display are sturdy. The latter doesn’t show any discernible crease in the middle like we see in conventional foldable phones.
OnePlus has used several patented technologies to reduce the number of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100 plus components typically required for standard folding hinge designs.
The company has used high quality carbon fibre, aerospace grade metal including titanium to make the device light(239g) and yet durable to serve the customer for several years.
OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and runs Android 13.2-based OxygenOS. It is specially optimised to deliver a seamless user experience on a foldable phone.
OnePlus Open
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, the company has worked closely with several app developers including Facebook to ensure the applications work flawlessly on the device. This means the device will come with pre-loaded third-party apps.
It features a 4,805mAh battery and support 67W charging speed.
OnePlus Open houses a Hasselblad triple-camera module with--48MP (with LYTIA-T808 sensor, Dual-layer Transistor Pixel technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 48MP Ultra Wide sensor and a 64MP Telephoto lens (OIS) with LED flash on the back.
On the cover display, it will feature 32MP, and inside, it will house a 20MP sensor.
Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, OnePlus Europe, at the launch of OnePlus Open foldable phone in Mumbai on October 19, 2023.
DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
As noted above, the main camera sensor of OnePlus Open comes with Sony’s 'Dual-layer Transistor Pixel' technology (also known as 'Pixel Stacked'). Its light adsorption-retention structure is redesigned from the ground up, allowing for doubling the light captured and stored for conversion (full well capacity) despite a relatively smaller sensor size. This will ensure that OnePlus Open delivers the best photos in all light conditions.
OnePlus Open costs Rs 1,39,999 in India. It is available for pre-order on OnePlus stores, Amazon and authorised retail stores starting on October 19. It will hit stores on October 27.
The company is offering up to extra Rs 8,000 trade-in off on select phone models. And, customers with ICICI bank card can claim additional Rs 5,000 discount.