OnePlus unveils premium foldable phone OnePlus Open in India

In February, OnePlus during the Cloud 11 event in Delhi, offered a glimpse of the company’s first-ever foldable phone and also revealed that it will be launched later this year.

As promised, the company on Thursday (October 19) unveiled the OnePlus Open.

Compared to the conventional foldable phones, this model flaunts a slim profile and the metallic finish is of superior quality.

Also, the cover display looks like a regular phone screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and can be operated single-handedly without any hassle.

It comes in two colour variants-- Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The latter comes with premium vegan leather finish on the back.

It flaunts a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.

Inside, it features a wide 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. It is protected by triple-layered shield including ultra thin glass protective guard.

OnePlus Open boasts a newly designed hinge and the foldable display are sturdy. The latter doesn’t show any discernible crease in the middle like we see in conventional foldable phones.

OnePlus has used several patented technologies to reduce the number of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100 plus components typically required for standard folding hinge designs.

The company has used high quality carbon fibre, aerospace grade metal including titanium to make the device light(239g) and yet durable to serve the customer for several years.

OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and runs Android 13.2-based OxygenOS. It is specially optimised to deliver a seamless user experience on a foldable phone.