Oppo launches Find N3 Flip phone in India

Oppo on Thursday (October 12) launched the new premium foldable phone Find N3 Flip series in India.

The new Find N3 Flip keeps the certain design elements of the predecessor. It sports a 3.26-inch vertical display with Gorilla Glass Victus protective shield and features the trademark circular camera module at the left.

With software optimisation, the company has ensured that most of the popular apps can function normally as on the cover display. With a 17:9 aspect ration, it supports 40 plus apps including Uber, Outlook, Gmail and even Google Maps for navigation, and used need not open the widescreen. This way, it saves battery life, as the app will be opened on a small screen for most of the purposes.