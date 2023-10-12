Oppo launches Find N3 Flip phone in India

Oppo on Thursday (October 12) launched the new premium foldable phone Find N3 Flip series in India.
The new Find N3 Flip keeps the certain design elements of the predecessor. It sports a 3.26-inch vertical display with Gorilla Glass Victus protective shield and features the trademark circular camera module at the left.
With software optimisation, the company has ensured that most of the popular apps can function normally as on the cover display. With a 17:9 aspect ration, it supports 40 plus apps including Uber, Outlook, Gmail and even Google Maps for navigation, and used need not open the widescreen. This way, it saves battery life, as the app will be opened on a small screen for most of the purposes.
Oppo Find N3 Flip supports more than 40 apps on the small cover screen.
Oppo India
Inside, it has a wider 6.8-inch full HD+ (2520 × 1080p) E6 AMOLED display, support 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 403 (pixels per inch), and 21:9 aspect ratio.
It also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, stereo speakers, and dual-SIM slots.
It is powered by a 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 3200 octa-core processor with Immortalis-G715 11-core GPU, Android 13-based
ColorOS 13.2 OS, 12GB LPDDR5x RAM with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC Flash charger.
Oppo's new Find N3 Flip is available for pre-order in India.
Oppo
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a Hasselblad triple-camera module--main 50MP (wide-angle Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8) + 48MP 114-degree ultra-wide (with Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, support 4cm macro) + 32MP telephoto camera (with Sony IMX709 sensor, support 2X optical zoom). And, on the front, it features a autofocus 32MP (RGBW Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.4).
The company is offering Find N3 Flip in two colours-- Cream Gold and Sleek Black-- for Rs 94,999 from October 22 onwards on Oppo store, Flipkart and authorised retail stores.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.