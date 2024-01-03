Oppo Reno11 series to launch in India soon

Oppo on Wednesday (January 3) is all set to bring the new premium Reno11 series soon in India.

Oppo Reno11 comes in two variants-- a regular Reno11 and a top-end Reno11 Pro the company has offered a sneak peek at the new devices and also highlighted several key features too.

The Reno11 Pro will be powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. It comes with one 3.1GHz Arm Cortex-A78 core, three 3.0GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores for performance, and four 2.0GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency.

The chipset also comes paired with Imagiq 785 camera technology, which boasts a 14-bit HDR-ISP, and promises to capture true-to-life HDR videos. It also supports Oppo's in-house technologies for better subject-focus tracking as well.

The MediaTek silicon also features HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies and Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 that promise to deliver lag-free high-framerate gameplay without any issues and adjust the display refresh rate—between 60, 90, and 120Hz—according to the detected frame rate of the game to ensure smooth viewing experiences.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno11 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with two 2.6Ghz Arm Cortex-A78 cores for performance, rapid app response, and smooth gaming FPS. It also packs the 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. Its Arm Mali-G68 GPU is optimized to provide a smooth gaming experience.