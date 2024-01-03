Oppo Reno11 series to launch in India soon

Oppo on Wednesday (January 3) is all set to bring the new premium Reno11 series soon in India.
Oppo Reno11 comes in two variants-- a regular Reno11 and a top-end Reno11 Pro the company has offered a sneak peek at the new devices and also highlighted several key features too.
The Reno11 Pro will be powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. It comes with one 3.1GHz Arm Cortex-A78 core, three 3.0GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores for performance, and four 2.0GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency.
The chipset also comes paired with Imagiq 785 camera technology, which boasts a 14-bit HDR-ISP, and promises to capture true-to-life HDR videos. It also supports Oppo's in-house technologies for better subject-focus tracking as well.
The MediaTek silicon also features HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies and Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 that promise to deliver lag-free high-framerate gameplay without any issues and adjust the display refresh rate—between 60, 90, and 120Hz—according to the detected frame rate of the game to ensure smooth viewing experiences.
On the other hand, Oppo Reno11 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with two 2.6Ghz Arm Cortex-A78 cores for performance, rapid app response, and smooth gaming FPS. It also packs the 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. Its Arm Mali-G68 GPU is optimized to provide a smooth gaming experience.
The Reno11 Pro comes with a 4,600mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC. It can charge the device from zero to 100 per cent capacity in 28 minutes. The Reno11 has a bigger 5,000mAh cell and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging tech. It can power up the device from zero to hit 100 per cent mark in under 45 minutes. Both the devices come with Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology, which improves battery life and ensures the device serves the customer for several years.
Oppo Reno11 series supports several camera modes including Night, Pano, Slo-mo, Dual-view video, and Text scanner. Both—the front and rear—cameras support 4K videos at 30fps, and you also get an ultra-steady mode on the rear camera for 1080p videos at 60fps.
Both the devices boast a 32MP IMX709 RGBW (Red, Green, Blue, White) camera sensor on the front. It is co-developed by Oppo and Sony—and promises to deliver high-quality portraits even in dimly lit surroundings.
On the back too, there will be another 32MP IMX709 rear camera with a 2X telephoto lens and will be backed by a 112-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP camera with a 1/4-inch Sony IMX355 sensor. It promises to capture clear and vivid photographs even in low-light conditions.
More details will be revealed on the launch day. It is widely reported that the two devices are most likely to be announced next week on January 11.
