<p>Oppo has launched the new line of ultra-premium <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/october-2025-smartphone-lineup-major-launches-upgrades-and-whats-new-this-month-3754445">Find X9 smartphone</a> series in China.</p><p>It comes in two variants-- Find X9 and X9 Pro. Both feature similar design language and also same MediaTek 9500 octa-core processor, but differ in terms of display, battery and camera hardware.</p><p>The standard Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (2760 × 1256p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3600 nits peak brightness and supporting Dolby Vision.</p><p>The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield and comes with the IP66+IP68+IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating, and the device features a Type-C USB port, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, dual-SIM slots (type: nano) and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses 3nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and a 7,025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC charging.</p><p>It also boasts of quad-camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide camera (with JN5 sensor), a 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor 3x periscope telephoto lens, ƒ/2.6, OIS) and a 2MP (f/2.4, multi-spectral lens, Hasselblad portrait) with LED flash on the back.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 32MP camera (with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The ultra top-end Find X9 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offering up to 3600 nits peak brightness, and support Dolby Vision.</p><p>The screen is safeguarded by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield, IP66+ IP68+ IP69 water-and-dust rating, and the device features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a type-C USB port, stereo speakers and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and 7,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC charging.</p><p> It also boasts of quad-camera module-- 50MP camera (with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor, f/1.5 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP ultra-wide camera + 200MP (1/4-inch Samsung HP5 3x periscope telephoto camera with ƒ/2.1, OIS, telephoto macro, up to 120x digital zoom) and a 2MP (with multi-spectral lens, f/2.4, Hasselblad portrait) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it features a 50MP (with a 1/2.75-inch JN5 sensor, f/2.0) for selfies and video recording. Both the front and the back camera can record Dolby Vision 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps).</p><p>The Find X9 is available in three colours-- velvet red, space black, and titanium grey. Whereas the Find X9 Pro is offered in exclusive silk white and titanium charcoal finishes.</p><p>Prices of the new Find X9 (12GB RAM + 512GB storage) and X9 Pro (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) start at €999 (approx. Rs 1,02,564) and €1,299 (around Rs 1,33,364).</p><p>Initially, the Find X9 series will be available in China and is expected to be rolled out in global markets, including in India, in November.</p>