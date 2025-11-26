<p>Emerging smartphone maker iQOO on Wednesday (November 26) launched the company’s flagship <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iqoo-15-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5-launched-3771086">Android phone iQOO 15 series</a> in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.85-inch 2K+ (3168×1440p) curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED screen. It supports 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and offers up to 6000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It also features an IP68+IP69 rating, a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11, dual-bands), dual-SIM slots (type-nano), and in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p>.Best of 2025: Top Android apps in India.<p>The device is equipped with a top-of-the-line processor to run any graphics-rich gaming titles available on the Google Play Store.</p><p>It is powered by a 3nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which can clock at 4.67 GHz CPU speed. It is a 3nm class 64-bit octa-core Oryon silicon and promises 20 per cent improvement in performance and 35 per cent better power efficiency. This means the devices will be able to deliver one hour and 48 minutes of additional gaming playtime on a phone compared to the previous chipset.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest silicon for mobiles.<p>The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 It also features Adreno 840 GPU and Q3 Gaming chip. The device is equipped with top-of-the-line processor to run any graphics-rich gaming titles available on the Google Play Store.</p>.<p>It also comes with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.0, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging.</p><p>iQOO 15 also boasts of triple camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/ 1.49-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0) and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/2.65, OIS) with LED flash on the back.</p>.<p>On the front, it also features a 32MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling. Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K videos.</p><p>iQOO 15 series comes in two variants— 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs 72,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively. </p><p>It comes in two colours— matte black Alpha Edition and Legend Edition in white. The latter also features the new tri-color rhombus pattern inspired by motorsport’s checkered racing flags.</p><p><strong>iQOO 15 vs competition</strong></p><p>The new phone will be up against Samsung <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-s25-review-mini-premium-phone-with-max-power-3419563">Galaxy S25(review)</a>, Google <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/google-pixel-10-review-ai-power-and-premium-design-shine-3725484">Pixel 10 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15-review-solid-performer-with-minimalistic-form-factor-3802292">OnePlus 15 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-find-x9-review-reliable-performer-with-feature-rich-camera-3808697">Oppo Find X9 (review)</a>, and Apple iPhone 17, among others.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>