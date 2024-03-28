Samsung Galaxy A35 review: Durable design with good camera

Samsung earlier in month launched the new Galaxy A35 along with Galaxy A55 series phones in India.

The Galaxy A35 comes with a significant upgrade in terms of build quality, camera and processor over the 2023-series model Galaxy A34. The latter was one of the best-selling devices for Samsung in 2023.

I used the Galaxy A35 for close to a week and here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest phone.

Design, build quality and display

The new Galaxy A35 retains the design elements of the predecessor but comes with improved build quality.