<p>In July, Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil brand-new premium phones <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-unveils-ultra-premium-galaxy-z-fold7-flip7-with-flip7-fe-foldable-phones-3622664">Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7, along with Galaxy Watches</a>. Now, the South Korean tech major has announced to hold a hardware reveal programme early next month at Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025 event in Germany.</p><p>Samsung Galaxy event is scheduled at 11:30 am CEST (3:00 pm IST) on September 4, just five ahead ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-sets-date-for-awe-dropping-event-to-bring-new-iphone-17-watch-series-11-and-more-3698569">Apple event (September 9)</a>.</p><p>The company has confirmed to launch a new Galaxy S25 phone along with flagship Artificial Intelligence (AI) tablets.</p><p>The programme will be streamed live on the official Samsung website and YouTube channel next Thursday.</p><p><strong>Samsung September 2025 event: Here's what we know so far</strong></p><p>As per the latest reports, the Seoul-based company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) along with the much-awaited Galaxy Tab S11 series premium Android tablets.</p><p>The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>It is said to feature a triple-camera module-- a main 50MP with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP camera with an LED flash on the back. It will sport a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Inside, the device will house either an upgraded version of Samsung Exynos 2400 silicon or Mediatek's Dimensity 9400 series chipset, backed by 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery.</p><p>As far as the Galaxy Tab S11 is concerned, it may come in at least two variants-- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and a regular Tab S11. </p><p>The Tab S11 Ultra is expected to sport a 14.6-inch WQXGA+(2960 x 1848p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It will also feature a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP -- with LED flash on the back, a 12MP selfie camera on the front and a massive 11,600mAh battery with a 45W charger.</p><p>The S11 will feature a smaller 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, a 12MP camera on the back, a 13MP front camera, and an 8,400mAh battery with a 45W charger.</p><p>Both devices are expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipset, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, support S-Pen stylus (may come free with the retail box), and Android 16-based OneUI 8 OS with seven years of Android OS support.</p><p>All the new devices will come with Samsung Galaxy AI features such as Call Assist (real-time translations during voice calls), writing assist, interpreter, Note assist, Transcript assist, Photo assist, drawing assist, object eraser, audio eraser, photo ambient wallpaper in addition to Google's propreitary Gemini Live, Circle to search and more.</p>