Sony launches premium WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony on Wednesday (September 27) launched premium Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds WF-1000XM5 series in India.
The new Sony earbuds come with big upgrades in terms of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), call quality and audio delivery.
Each earbud boast Sony’s newly developed Integrated Processor V2 which works in co-ordination with HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e to control the six microphones, across both ears, to deliver better noise cancelling quality even at buzzing outdoor environment.
It also comes with Real-time audio processors and high-performance mics, which power Sony’s specially designed driver unit Dynamic Driver X, to deliver wide frequency reproduction, deep bass, and clear vocals. They promise to offer immersive audio experience.
Furthermore, it supports 24-bit audio processing and high-performance analogue amplification. The new earbuds promises to offer crystal-clear audio reproduction with low distortion. It also supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless thanks to LDAC, as well as DSEE Extreme to upscale compared digital music in real time. Additionally, the earbuds feature 360 Reality Audio, which creates an immersive audio experience.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to eight hours with ANC on and up to 24 hours with the case. It also supports fast charging too. With just three minutes of charging, it can last for one hour.
The new WF-1000XM5 costs Rs 24,990. For a limited time, the company is offering Rs 3,000 discount and also those pre-order the Sony’s latest TWS earbuds between September 27 and 15 October, they can claim Bluetooth Speaker SRS-X8100 free. The device will hit stores in mid-October.
