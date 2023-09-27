Sony launches premium WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony on Wednesday (September 27) launched premium Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds WF-1000XM5 series in India.

The new Sony earbuds come with big upgrades in terms of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), call quality and audio delivery.

Each earbud boast Sony’s newly developed Integrated Processor V2 which works in co-ordination with HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e to control the six microphones, across both ears, to deliver better noise cancelling quality even at buzzing outdoor environment.

It also comes with Real-time audio processors and high-performance mics, which power Sony’s specially designed driver unit Dynamic Driver X, to deliver wide frequency reproduction, deep bass, and clear vocals. They promise to offer immersive audio experience.

Furthermore, it supports 24-bit audio processing and high-performance analogue amplification. The new earbuds promises to offer crystal-clear audio reproduction with low distortion. It also supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless thanks to LDAC, as well as DSEE Extreme to upscale compared digital music in real time. Additionally, the earbuds feature 360 Reality Audio, which creates an immersive audio experience.