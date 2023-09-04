Tecno Pova 5 Pro review: Flashy mid-range phone

Recently, Tecno Mobile launched the new mid-range phone Pova 5 Pro series in India.

The company is offering Pova 5 Pro with prices starting at Rs 14,999. I used the phone for a little over a week and here are my thoughts on Tecno Mobile's latest offering.

Design, build quality and display

The highlight of the Pova 5 Pro is its 3D-textured design language with an Arc LED Interface feature at the back.

Like the Nothing Phone series, the Pova 5 Pro also supports light-based notification capability. Actually, it goes a step forward with multi-colour support to make it a more enjoyable and flaunt-worthy feature (more on that in the performance section).