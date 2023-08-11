Tecno Pova 5 Pro with LED Arc UI showcased in India

Tecno Mobile on Friday (August 11) unveiled the new line of the Nova 5 series smartphone along with as Megabuck T1 series during the ‘World of TECNOlogy’ event in New Delhi.

The company showcased the premium Tecno Pova Pro. It boasts a premium Arc Interface with a 3D-textured design, supporting the RGB light feature at the back.

Whenever the phone receives any message or mail notifications or calls, the light on the black flashes and users will also get the option to set the light flash sequence.

When the user plays music, the light flashes in sync with the tune.