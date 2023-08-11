Tecno Pova 5 Pro with LED Arc UI showcased in India

Tecno Mobile on Friday (August 11) unveiled the new line of the Nova 5 series smartphone along with as Megabuck T1 series during the ‘World of TECNOlogy’ event in New Delhi.
The company showcased the premium Tecno Pova Pro. It boasts a premium Arc Interface with a 3D-textured design, supporting the RGB light feature at the back.
Whenever the phone receives any message or mail notifications or calls, the light on the black flashes and users will also get the option to set the light flash sequence.
When the user plays music, the light flashes in sync with the tune.
The new device will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB (+ 8GB virtual) RAM and up to 256GB ROM. There will also be a regular Pova 5 series model with watered-down specifications.
The company will be formally launch the new devices next week.
Tecno Mobile also gave a sneak peek at Megabook T1 laptop.
It boasts an ultra-sleek design with just 14.8mm thickness. It is powered by Intel 11th Gen Processor (up to core i7), up to 16GB RAM, 1TB superfast SSD storage, and a durable 70Wh battery.
