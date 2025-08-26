<p>Vivo earlier this month <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-unveils-v60-series-with-triple-camera-in-india-3678664">launched V60 series</a> and now, the company on Tuesday (August 26) launched the premium mid-range phone T4 Pro series in India.</p><p>The new device sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ (2392 × 1080p) quad curved AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 5000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by the Diamond Shield Glass cover.</p><p>It also features a dual-SIM tray, a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p>The device is powered by a 4nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core processor with an Adreno 722 GPU. It can clock a peak CPU speed of up to 2.8GHz, which is more than enough to run most popular games on the Google Play Store.</p><p>Additionally, the company has incorporated a 10-layer Ultra Large VC Smart Cooling System with 16,470 mm² area on the back panel for heat dissipation.</p>.<p>The device runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS and comes with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging. The battery comes with 3rd-gen Silicon Carbon Anode technology and supports smart discharge tech and can last up to 1300 full charge cycles.</p><p>The T4 Pro supports several generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features such as circle to search, Gemini Live, AI smart call assistant, AI captions, AI spam protection and more. Also, the company offers four years of Android software updates and six years of security patches against emerging cyber threats.</p><p>It also boasts of a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.92-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation ), a 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.65, OIS), and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with Aura light LED flash.</p><p>It also features a 32MP (f/2.45) front camera. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K videos.</p><p>Vivo T4 Pro comes in two colours-- blaze gold and nitro blue colours. It is 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GBRAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999, and Rs 31,999, respectively. </p><p><strong>Vivo T4 Pro vs competition</strong></p><p>The new T4 Pro will be up against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-launches-galaxy-a56-a36-series-in-india-3429766">Samsung Galaxy A36</a>, OnePlus Nord 5, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-pixel-8a-review-decent-performer-with-feature-rich-ai-camera-3069853">Pixel 8a (review),</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-phone-3a-pro-review-feature-rich-phone-with-cool-design-3457059">Nothing Phone 3a Pro (review)</a>, among others.</p>.OnePlus Nord 5 review: Pretty solid phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>