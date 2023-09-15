Watch: This smartphone case turns into airbag to protect your device

Tempered glasses not enough to protect your smartphone? Well, you can now have an 'airbag' that will keep your phone safe even if you happen to drop it from a height.
A video has gone viral that shows a phone case that turns into an airbag when a falling phone is about to touch the ground. An Instagram user by the name @Vector shared a video of him watching a clip of the product and then he himself trying the product.
The video shows him putting his phone into the case and dropping it from a height. Just when the device was about to touch the ground, the case turned into an airbag and protected the phone from damage.
A similar product was invented a few years ago as well. Scientists in 2018 had invented a smartphone case that acts like an airbag, deploying small spider-like legs that can absorb the impact when the device is dropped.
The protective shell appears no different from the normal phone cases. However, when the phone is in free fall, shock absorbers shoot out from the four corners to protect it from damage.
(With PTI inputs)