WhatsApp testing cross-platform messaging feature

With more than two billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world. But, having grown so big, as its pitfalls because any small issue can lead to larger scrutiny by public and regulatory authorities.

European Union (EU) is drafting a new Digital Markets Act (DMA) reform for big technology companies including WhatsApp. It wants to mandate social media companies to allow cross-platform texting.

EU is very strict with enforcing laws in its territory. The mighty Apple will soon be complying with the EU's 2022 bill by introducing a new iPhone 15 series with a Type-C connector port later this evening (September 12).

Anticipating the same fate, WhatsApp has begun testing feature that would allow users to exchange texts between its own app and third-party messenger applications, WABetaInfo, reported citing the recently released WhatsApp beta update (v2.23.19.8).