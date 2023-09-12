Home
Hometechnologygadgets

WhatsApp testing cross-platform messaging feature

With the new interoperability feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send or receive texts from friends using different messenger apps.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 06:37 IST

With more than two billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world. But, having grown so big, as its pitfalls because any small issue can lead to larger scrutiny by public and regulatory authorities.

European Union (EU) is drafting a new Digital Markets Act (DMA) reform for big technology companies including WhatsApp. It wants to mandate social media companies to allow cross-platform texting.

EU is very strict with enforcing laws in its territory. The mighty Apple will soon be complying with the EU's 2022 bill by introducing a new iPhone 15 series with a Type-C connector port later this evening (September 12).

Anticipating the same fate, WhatsApp has begun testing feature that would allow users to exchange texts between its own app and third-party messenger applications, WABetaInfo, reported citing the recently released WhatsApp beta update (v2.23.19.8).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Third-party chats tab appears on WhatsApp beta app.</p></div>

Third-party chats tab appears on WhatsApp beta app.

WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp features a 'Third-party chats' banner. There is not much description on how this will work yet, as this feature is still under development. We will be able to get more details in the coming weeks, as WhatsApp adds new options such as which messenger apps will be initially supported and how this cross-platform texting will work.

And, whether we will be able to share multimedia content or this will be limited to just SMS.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing an interesting feature that would allow users to set up multiple accounts on a single primary phone.

Read more | WhatsApp testing the multi-account feature for one device

(Published 12 September 2023, 06:37 IST)
