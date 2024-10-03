Gemini Live assistant gets support for Hindi, Google to expand to 8 more Indian languages soon

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> on Thursday (October 3) hosted the Google for India event in Delhi. During the programme, the search engine giant announced that the Gemini Live assistant will be available in multiple Indian languages starting with Hindi.</p><p>Designed with Google DeepMind and advanced Large Langauge Artificial Intelligence models, Gemini Live assistant can understand queries in text, images, and audio.</p><p>Users can interact with Gemini Live similar to how humans interact with each other.</p>.Gmail gets new Gemini AI-powered features to help users draft error-free mail.<p>With the new Gemini AI assistant, users can seek beyond general information related to the latest news or sports updates. One can ask Gemini for gift ideas to present to their loved ones this festive season. And, even brainstorm with Gemini's assistant on how to host an event.</p><p>Google has plans to bring support to 8 other Indian languages such as Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu in the coming weeks.</p><p>Google also announced to bringing an AI overview feature to search apps in four new Indian languages. </p><p>For the uninitiated, Google's AI Overview offers quick information on a topic or keywords typed by the users. For additional information, Google will link to reliable web pages with genuine data. </p><p>Currently, AI Overview is available in English and Hindi. Google will expand its support to Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi soon.</p>.Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Impressive gen AI premium phone with amazing camera.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>