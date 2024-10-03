Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Gemini Live assistant gets support for Hindi, Google to expand to 8 more Indian languages soon

Designed with Google DeepMind and advanced Large Langauge Artificial Intelligence models, Gemini Live assistant can understand queries in text, images, and audio.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 12:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 12:19 IST
GoogleAndroidGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceGeminiGoogle for IndiaGoogle DeepMind

Follow us on :

Follow Us