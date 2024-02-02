Google Bard gets Gemini Pro update globally, image-generating capability

Search engine giant Google has announced the much anticipated generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) model Imagen 2 is finnally available on Bard chat bot for general public.

With just text prompts, users can ask the Bard AI chatbot to create realistic images in a few seconds.

For instance, you can ask-- 'a dog playing at a beach with sun setting in the background'. It can create it in flash. For now, it can understand descriptions only in English and the service is free too.

And, considering case of misuse of image generator of malicious campaigns, all the photorealistic images created by Bard will come with SynthID. It is a digitally identifiable watermark that are ingrained to the pixels of generated images.