Google brings native language translator to Gmail mobile app

For long, Google has been offering in-built translator on Gmail, but was limited to web version.
Now, Search engine has announced that it is finally bringing the much awaited translator feature the Gmail app for smartphones.
Once the app is updated to the latest version, a new dismissible banner will appear when the content language of a message is different from the 'Google Mail display language' in the account settings.
The company says users will also get option to have Gmail always translate or never translate specific languages.
Even if the user explicitly opts out of the translation feature, he/she can always manually translate a message through the three dot menu in the top right corner, right beside the reply button(bent arrow icon).
Google translator supports more than 100 languages spoken around the world.
