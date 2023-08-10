Google brings native language translator to Gmail mobile app

For long, Google has been offering in-built translator on Gmail, but was limited to web version.

Now, Search engine has announced that it is finally bringing the much awaited translator feature the Gmail app for smartphones.

Once the app is updated to the latest version, a new dismissible banner will appear when the content language of a message is different from the 'Google Mail display language' in the account settings.

The company says users will also get option to have Gmail always translate or never translate specific languages.