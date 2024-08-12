Google Event 2024: Here's what to expect at annual Pixel hardware programme

For almost a decade, Google has hosted hardware events in the first week of October. This year, for the first time, the company has advanced it by two months to reveal its new premium Pixel devices.

The Google programme will kick off on August 13 at 10:00 PT (10:30 pm IST).

Here's what to expect at the Google Pixel Hardware event:

Going by the series of teasers, the search engine giant will be offering some cool new Gemini generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features on Pixel phones.

Previously, it used to bring two premium phones in October and one A series in May during I/O events. This year, Google has taken a leaf out of Apple's playbook to bring four new phones. This Tuesday, it will be showcasing four Pixel phones-- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold.