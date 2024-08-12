Google Event 2024: Here's what to expect at annual Pixel hardware programme

For almost a decade, Google has hosted hardware events in the first week of October. This year, for the first time, the company has advanced it by two months to reveal its new premium Pixel devices.
The Google programme will kick off on August 13 at 10:00 PT (10:30 pm IST).
Here's what to expect at the Google Pixel Hardware event:
Going by the series of teasers, the search engine giant will be offering some cool new Gemini generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features on Pixel phones.
Previously, it used to bring two premium phones in October and one A series in May during I/O events. This year, Google has taken a leaf out of Apple's playbook to bring four new phones. This Tuesday, it will be showcasing four Pixel phones-- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold.
The Pixel 9 will feature a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED panel called Actua display. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a metal-based frame around the screen.
File Photo: Google Pixel 8.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Inside, it is expected to come with 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 14 OS and a 4,558mAh battery with 27W charging (wired) support and 18W wireless charging.
It will feature a dual-camera module -- main 50MP sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera-- with LED flash. On the front, it is said to sport a 10.5MP camera.
The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will come in two screen sizes- 6.34-inch and 6.8-inch-- with 4,558mAh and 4,942mAh battery capacities, respectively. They feature an OLED-based screen called Actua display.
The new Pixel 9 Pro.
Photo Credit: Google India
They come with 12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and Android 14 OS. Also, they will feature a triple-camera module-- main 50MP + 50MP ultrawide lens + 50MP telephoto camera-- with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, they come packed with a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calling.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will flaunt a 6.3-inch cover display and inside, it will feature a wide 8-inch screen called Super Actua display.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold series.
Photo Credit: Google
It will feature Android 14 OS, 16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, triple camera module--48MP main camera + 10.5MP ultrawide lens + 10MP telephoto sensor with LED flash on the back. It will also feature a 10MP sensor on the cover display and another 10MP camera inside.
All four Pixel 9 series phones come with Google's proprietary Tensor G4 processor to new features of Gemini generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) such as Circle to Search, Magic Editor, Object Eraser, Best Take, Audio Eraser and more.
With the new Gemini AI assistant, users will be able to get not just general information related to the latest news or sports updates, but will also be able be able to plan a trip with a full itinerary, among other things.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold teaser.
Credit: Google India
It can even help with composing emails for work or even a break-up message or even be able to summarise a long email thread as well.
Add to that, Google phones will come with a new Titan M2 security chip, which protects all the online account credentials (user IDs and passwords), personal financial details and other sensitive information.
It should be noted that Google will be launching only two phones-- Pixel 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold in India.
Also, for the first time, they will be available on multiple retain outlets, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart.
Pixel Watch 3
It is expected to come with big upgrades in terms of health tracking and fitness monitoring, as compared to the previous iteration.
A couple of new features coming to the Pixel Watch 3 are Morning Brief and Readiness Score. With Morning Brief, the Watch will offer a summary of the health including sleep pattern, average heart rate and other fitness metrics.
File Photo: The Pixel Watch 2 series.
Google India
With Readiness Score, the Watch will offer insights into the fitness of the user's body and based on that, it recommends how much exercise the owner has to do for the day.
Also, the new Watch 3 is expected to come with a bigger capacity and also fast charging capability compared to the predecessor.
