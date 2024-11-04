Google Maps gets new AI-powered navigation features

<p>With more than two billion monthly active users, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> Maps is the most popular navigation app on all mobile platforms. The search engine giant earlier this year introduced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-maps-to-mark-flyovers-narrow-roads-in-india-with-ai-powered-features-3121523">long-awaited flyover callout feature</a> that will guide the user on which turn to take, to either go up the ramp or continue on the service road, to reach the destination.</p><p>Now, in a bid to further enhance the user experience on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google-maps">Google Maps</a>, the company is bringing Gemini AI-powered features to the app.</p>.Google Photos app to let users know if images are AI-generated.<p>With this users can summon Gemini on the Maps app and ask for suggestions for weekend trips with family or friends. It can list numerous ideas curated with Gemini — like checking out nearby hill stations or an amusement park or resort. Also, it can offer a simple summary of multiple reviews posted about that particular place.</p><p>"All of these features are made possible thanks to Gemini’s powerful creation, reasoning and summarization capabilities — grounded in our trusted data about 250 million places around the world and insights from the Maps community, " said Miriam Daniel VP & GM, Google Maps.</p><p>Initially, it will be made available first in the US and later expanded to more global regions in the coming months.</p>.<p>Also, to make a trip even more fun. Google Maps will highlight popular places to visit between the home and the destination. And, users can add stops in the selected route to make stoppages for refreshments and must-go scenic spots.</p><p>For those who are taking their first long trip to unfamiliar places with multiple lanes, forks and exits, the Google Maps app will highlight lanes, crosswalks and road signs clearly to ensure less anxiety while driving towards an exotic place.</p><p>Just before the arrival at the destination, Google Maps will offer directions to the parking lot and directions towards the entrance of the resort or an amusement park. And, it will also offer the option to enter Street View or AR walking navigation so the users can orient themselves quickly.</p>.<p>Add to that, Google Maps will get a new update later this week to let people see and report weather disruptions along the route towards the destination. </p><p>In 2023, Google introduced Immerssive View. With AI-generated imagery and computer vision technology, it offers a close-up view of stadiums, parks and routes. And, it even shows what the weather and traffic conditions will be like on the day and time he/she is planning to visit. However, it is limited to a handful of regions in the US and Europe.</p><p>Now, it is being expanded to 150 nations worldwide this week.</p>.Android 15: List of smartphones eligible for Google's new OS.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>