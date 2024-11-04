Home
Google Maps gets new AI-powered navigation features

Gemini AI assistant on Google Maps can offer tips on planning a weekend trip.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 16:35 IST

Google Maps gets new Gemini AI features.

Credit: Google

Google Maps gets new Gemini AI features.

Credit: Google

Credit: Google

Published 04 November 2024, 16:35 IST
