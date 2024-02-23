Google pauses Gemini AI image generator over inaccurate results

Google earlier in the month rebranded the Bard as Gemini and also introduced the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered image generation capability.

Initially, it took off great. People loved the new tool as it produced stunning hyperrealistic fabricated photos. But, in the last few days, it has begun facing flake for totally inaccurate results.

For instance, when users asked Gemini to produce Vikings soldier photos, it churned out irrelevant images of people of mixed ethnic humans wearing Viking gear.

And, when asked for the founding fathers of the USA, the Gemini spit out historically inaccurate images.