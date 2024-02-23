Google earlier in the month rebranded the Bard as Gemini and also introduced the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered image generation capability.
Initially, it took off great. People loved the new tool as it produced stunning hyperrealistic fabricated photos. But, in the last few days, it has begun facing flake for totally inaccurate results.
For instance, when users asked Gemini to produce Vikings soldier photos, it churned out irrelevant images of people of mixed ethnic humans wearing Viking gear.
And, when asked for the founding fathers of the USA, the Gemini spit out historically inaccurate images.
It also messed on offering representational images of German World War II army officials. Gemini AI bot churned out colored humans with nazi uniforms.
This is not good. #googlegemini pic.twitter.com/LFjKbSSaG2— LINK IN BIO (@__Link_In_Bio__) February 20, 2024
Gemini's AI tool soon became the butt of jokes on X (formerly Twitter). Even SpaceX founder Elon Musk took pot shot at Google over the messed-up image generator.
"I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all," said Elon Musk on X.
"We're working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately. Gemini's AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that's generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it's missing the mark here.
We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon.
Here in India, even the Gemini AI chatbot too has come under fire for churning out misinformation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Author Arnab Ray tested the Gemini AI chatbot. He asked if PM Modi is a fascist. Citing unnamed experts, Gemini indirectly deemed PM Modi as a fascist for having Hindu nationalist ideology, cracking down on dissent, and use of violence against minorities.
Note how Gemini has been trained, for American non-allies, American allies and Americans? Shame @Google. pic.twitter.com/d0uwXzBPsv— Arnab Ray (@greatbong) February 22, 2024
However, when same question was asked on whether Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President candidate Donald Trump are fascists, it did not answer the question instead asked the user to look for more information on Google search.
Taking note of the issue, Rajeev Chandrasekar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Jal Shakti, said the Gemini chatbot results violated the new IT rules and warned of action against Google
These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code. @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoI_MeitY https://t.co/9Jk0flkamN— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 23, 2024
So far, the search engine giant has not responded to the union minister yet.
DH has reached out to Google for comments. We'll update this article as early as we get the response.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.