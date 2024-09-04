Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold hit stores in India

Google's Pixel Fold (1st Gen) launched in 2023 never made it to the shores of India. This time, Google is bringing its successor Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
It is available on Flipkart and also on Croma and Reliance Digital retail stores across multiple cities in the country. It costs Rs 1,72,999 (MRP).
The device can purchased with big discounts. Flipkart is offering for as low as Rs 1,49,999. Additionally, there is an exchange deal as well. If you own old premium phones from brands such as Apple, OnePlus and Samsung, you can avail lucrative discounts.
Google in collaboration with Flipkart’s service arm - F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited, has opened its walk-in customer care centres in Bengaluru and Delhi. It will soon open another in Mumbai.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Key features you should know
The ultra-premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold flaunts a 6.3-inch cover display and inside, it sports a wide 8-inch screen called Super Actua display.
It is powered by Google's proprietary Tensor G4 processor to new features of Gemini generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) such as Circle to Search, Magic Editor, Object Eraser, Best Take, Audio Eraser and more.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold series.
Photo Credit: Google
Designed with Google DeepMind, the Gemini Live is optimised for advanced AI models. Tensor G4 is the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality. It can understand queries in text, images, and audio.
The newest feature coming with Pixel phones is the 'Add me'. It uses Augmented Reality technology. This comes in handy for the designated photographer who’s left out of group pictures. With Add Me the user gets a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help.
Once the group photo is taken, the photographer can hand over the Pixel phone to another person in the group and move to a particular sport guided by the phone to stand and take a photo.
Google's new Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone put on display at a Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, U.S.
Credit: REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Then, with a combination of generative AI and AR technologies, the Pixel 9 series phone creates a complete photo with the photographer.
And, the Pixel phones boast Pixel Studio, a first-of-its-kind image generator. Users just have to describe with words and the Pixel Studio will instantly churn out the image
It runs Android 14 OS, 16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, triple camera module--48MP main camera + 10.5MP ultrawide lens + 10MP telephoto sensor with LED flash on the back. It also features a 10MP sensor on the cover display and another 10MP camera inside.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.