Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold hit stores in India

Google's Pixel Fold (1st Gen) launched in 2023 never made it to the shores of India. This time, Google is bringing its successor Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It is available on Flipkart and also on Croma and Reliance Digital retail stores across multiple cities in the country. It costs Rs 1,72,999 (MRP).

The device can purchased with big discounts. Flipkart is offering for as low as Rs 1,49,999. Additionally, there is an exchange deal as well. If you own old premium phones from brands such as Apple, OnePlus and Samsung, you can avail lucrative discounts.