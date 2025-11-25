Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Google Quick Share: Here's how to share files like AirDrop between Pixel 10 and Apple devices

Google's Quick Share feature promises super-fast cross-platform file sharing between Android and Apple devices.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick Share feature.

Quick Share feature.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 11:18 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleAppleDH TechAndroidiPhonePixel phoneAndroid phoneAirDrop

Follow us on :

Follow Us