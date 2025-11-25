<p>AirDrop, a close-range wireless file sharing tech is one of the most loved aspects of owning Apple devices. However, it is almost impossible to perform the same function between Android and iOS, iPadOS or macOS.</p><p>While Apple has launched an app to transfer data from an old Android phone to the new iPhone, but has no intention to build a dedicated tech for just sharing images, videos and files between two platforms.</p>.Google unveils advanced Gemini 3 with more gen AI capabilities.<p>Currently, people use messenger apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and the Google Photos app to share multimedia content. But the customer has to rely on super-fast internet connectivity, and also, the quality of the content sometimes takes a hit. And, on WhatsApp, people have turned on HD mode, making it a multi-step process.</p><p>Now, Google, like RCS Rich Communication Service (RCS) messaging and unknown tracker alert technology, took matters into its own hands. It has come up with the Quick Share feature, which promises super-fast cross-platform file sharing between Android and Apple devices.</p>.<p>For now, the cross-platform Quick Share feature works between Apple devices-- iPhone, iPad, Mac computer and Google's Pixel 10 family of Android phones (including Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold). </p><p><strong>Google Quick Share: Here's how to transfer images, videos and files between Apple devices and Pixel 10 phones</strong></p><p>Step 1: To get started, the Pixel 10 user has to download the Quick Share Extension on the device.</p><p>And, ask the iPhone, iPad or macOS user to open their AirDrop settings and select Everyone for 10 minutes.</p><p>Step 2: On your Pixel, open the content you want to share and tap Share > Quick Share.</p><p>Step 3: Select the iPhone, iPad or macOS device from the list of nearby devices.</p><p>And, wait for the recipient to tap or click Accept on the Airdrop notification on their iPhone, iPad or macOS device. The files get transferred wirelessly in a few seconds.</p><p>If the user (with any of the Pixel 10 series variants) wants to receive multimedia content from an iPhone, iPad, or macOS device, he/she have to adjust the Quick Share visibility settings to 'Everyone for 10 minutes' or be in 'Receive mode' on the Quick Share page.</p><p>Step 1: On the Quick Share page, make sure it’s in 'Receive' mode.</p><p>When the device is in 'Receive' mode, it’s visible to anyone nearby the phone. To stop making the device visible to anyone nearby, exit 'Receive' mode.</p><p>Step 2: Once the Apple device owner selects your name on the AirDrop feature, wait for a pop-up notification that tells you who’s trying to share and what content they want to share with you.</p><p>Step 2: Tap Accept or Decline.</p>.Google Play Store: Apps causing excessive battery drain to get warning label .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>