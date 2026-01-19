<p>With over three billion active users, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/ai-startup-perplexity-makes-bold-345-billion-bid-for-googles-chrome-browser-3678539">Chrome is one of the most popular</a> browsers worldwide, available on the majority of platforms, including iOS, Android, and Windows.</p><p>This also draws the attention of cyber criminals to prey on millions of naive users. They are always on the lookout for vulnerabilities in security to sneak into the device.</p><p>In the latest instance, several flaws have been discovered in Chrome. Before threat actors attempt to breach it, Google has released new critical security patches for the browser.</p>.Google adds new parental control features to limit kids' screen time on YouTube, Shorts.<p>Usually, people wait and watch before upgrading to the new version. Because sometimes new updates come with bugs and may affect user experience. Only when they are sure there are no issues do they update the app or the phone.</p><p>So, Google has decided that they not reveal key vulnerabilities in Chrome just yet. This will prevent cyber criminals from exploiting the issues to attack users. </p><p>Once the company knows the vast majority of the registered Chrome accounts have updated to the new version, only then will it reveal full details of the vulnerabilities.</p><p>Chrome users are advised to update their browser version to the latest versions--Chrome v144.0.7559.59 (for Linux) and v144.0.7559.59/60 Windows/Mac, respectively.</p><p>Google has announced cash rewards for freelance cyber experts and researchers at internet firms for unearthing security vulnerabilities in Chrome. The cash prize ranges between $500 (approx. Rs 45,469) and $8000 (roughly Rs 7,27,504). For some, the reward will be announced later.</p><p><strong>Here's how to update to the latest version of Chrome on your computer:</strong></p><p>Just go to the Chrome menu (three dots), select 'Help', then 'About Google Chrome', and Chrome will automatically check for updates and install them. </p>.Google brings Veo 3.1 AI video editor update; here's what's new.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>