<p>Besides top-class build quality and powerful chipsets, Apple's iPhones are globally renowned for their user privacy security features.</p><p>However, with the launch of new anti-fraud features on Android platforms, iPhone has fallen behind the competition, says Google's latest report.</p><p>Google in collaboration with YouGov, surveyed 5,000 smartphone users across the US, India, and Brazil about their experiences on Android phones.</p><p>As per the <a href="https://security.googleblog.com/2025/10/how-android-protects-you-from-scams.html?m=1">findings</a>, Android users received fewer scam texts and felt more confident that their device was keeping them safe.</p><p>It added that 58 per cent of Android users did not receive any scam texts in the week before the survey.</p><p>Further, 65 per cent of iOS device users in the survey reportedly received three or more scam texts in a week, compared to the Android device owners.</p><p>Google also cited a survey by a third-party team showing similar results.</p><p>Counterpoint conducted an independent study comparing the latest Pixel, Samsung, Motorola, and iPhone devices, and found that Android was safer than iOS handsets in terms phishing, malware and thefts.</p><p>Thanks to advanced AI-powered safety features, Android devices were better at curbing online fraud across multiple channels such as email, browsing, phone calls, messaging, screen share, App Store, third-party app stores, active theft response and also be able to perform better on-device behavioural checks against malware.</p><p>However, Apple iOS devices were good at detecting fraud in messages and App Store only.</p><p>Google also cited another cybersecurity firm, Leviathan Security Group, which evaluated scam and fraud protection features of the newly launched iPhone 17, Moto Razr+ 2025, Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.</p><p>To everyone's surprise, the Pixel 10 Pro emerged as the best device among the lot. The latest Pixel phone boasts of AI-powered call screening, scam detection, and real-time scam warning authentication security to curb online fraud.</p><p>In the last few years, Google has introduced several new advanced AI features offering multiple layers of protection against online frauds.</p><p>Google says that Android's scam defence features are detecting and blocked 10 billion suspected malicious calls and messages every month protecting users around the world.</p><p>It is also continuously performing safety checks to maintain the integrity of the RCS service. In the past month alone, this ongoing process blocked over 100 million suspicious numbers from using RCS, stopping potential scams before they could even be sent.</p><p>Google is promising to bring more security features to predict possible threats and prevent it from affecting the smartphone users.</p><p>"In a world of evolving digital threats, you deserve to feel confident that your phone is keeping you safe. That's why we use the best of Google AI to build intelligent protections that are always improving and work for you around the clock, so you can connect, browse, and communicate with peace of mind," Google said.</p>