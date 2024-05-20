Google to bring new accessibility features to Android phones

To mark the global accessibility awareness day (May 16) last week, Apple had announced new features such as eye tracking and more to help people with disabilities operate iPhones and iPads effortlessly.
Now, Google has announced that it will bring in several new value-added features to help differently-abled people operate Android phones without any hiccups.
Here are some of the new accessibility features coming soon to Android phones:
New feature coming to the Lookout app: Tailor-made for people with partial vision, the Lookout app helps users view things clearly. It can read out currency notes, quickly find a particular food on a store shelf, and read out texts from a paper or menu.
Google is now bringing a 'Find' mode to the Lookout app. With this, users with vision disability can identify several types of objects in front of them such as seats/tables/restrooms in a restaurant. The user has to point the phone's camera at the object and it will show items with big font on the screen. Once selected, the feature offers a turn-by-turn guide to the particular location selected in the app.
Find mode on Lookout Android app.
Photo Credit: Google
Google has also introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature which can describe a place or an object in the photo taken through the app's camera.
Look to Speak app.
Photo Credit: Google
Look to Speak: With this new app, users can select pre-written commonly used texts for conversation by just rolling their eyes and the phone will read out the phrases aloud to the person in front of them. It also has a text-free mode, where users can converse using emojis, symbols and photos too.
Improvements to Google Maps: Soon-to-be-released updates will make Maps more helpful to people who are visually impaired. Google is bringing new voice guidance and screen reader capabilities for Lens in Maps, not just on Android but on iOS version as well.
With new screen reader capabilities for Lens in Maps, the app reads out the name and category of places around the user such as ATMs, restaurants or transit stations and, it tells how far away a place is so they can quickly orient themselves and decide where to go.
Google has updated 50 million places on its Maps app with disability accessibility information. Most locations and places on Maps will display icons such as wheelchairs to indicate that a particular business enterprise or bank or hotel has any dedicated assisted lane for people with walking disability.
Google has collaborated with Auracast and several business and government establishments to offer audio announcements in several places worldwide.
For instance, whenever people with Auracast-enabled Bluetooth hearing aids, earbuds and headphones go near places such as theatres, gyms, places of worship, and auditoriums, Google Maps will offer information such as what facilities are there, and a turn-by-turn guide to a particular spot like ticket counter or reception or restrooms.
Hands-free cursor: Google has been testing this feature internally under Project Gameface for close to a year. Now, it is offering the API (Application Package Interface) to developers to add more accessibility features to their applications.
With the combination of the phone's camera and sensors, apps will be able to read facial expressions, and gesture sizes, adjust cursor speed and more to help users with disability to communicate with people in front of them and also navigate through the phone.
The new updates will be rolled out to all compatible Android phones in the coming months.
