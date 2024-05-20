Google to bring new accessibility features to Android phones

To mark the global accessibility awareness day (May 16) last week, Apple had announced new features such as eye tracking and more to help people with disabilities operate iPhones and iPads effortlessly.

Now, Google has announced that it will bring in several new value-added features to help differently-abled people operate Android phones without any hiccups.

Here are some of the new accessibility features coming soon to Android phones:

New feature coming to the Lookout app: Tailor-made for people with partial vision, the Lookout app helps users view things clearly. It can read out currency notes, quickly find a particular food on a store shelf, and read out texts from a paper or menu.