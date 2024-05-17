Google to bring new anti-theft features to Android phones

Google and Apple, earlier this week jointly announced the launch of the anti-stalking feature on their respective mobile OS platforms. With this feature turned on, it can alert phone owners if they are being followed by any Bluetooth-based trackers. It has the potential to save people from abuse, and abduction and even thwart threats to life.

Google announced bringing another value-added anti-theft feature to Android phones at the on-going I/O 2024 event at Shoreline Amphitheatre, California.

Getting mugged is very stressful and the sudden shock leaves many shaken and slow to react to what just happened to them. And, the thief's first intuition is to reset the device before the owner comes back to his senses and lock the device through computer or from another device of a friend or a fellow citizen nearby.

So, Google has developed a new anti-theft feature that can enable the phone to autolock and make it worthless for the mugger.