Apple rolls out iOS 17.5 update with anti-stalking security feature and more in iPhones

Apple released a major iOS 17.5 update with critical security features and also UI (user interface) improvements to iPhones.
The new update brings Cross-Platform Tracking Detection. With this feature turned on, iPhones can alert the owner if they are being illegally followed using third-party Bluetooth trackers.
Even if the tracker is paired with an Android phone or any other platform, the iPhone will know if any device (hidden in a backpack/purse/vehicle) is moving with the owner and notify immediately with a message--'“[Item] Found Moving With You'.
Even Google has begun rolling out the anti-stalking feature devices with Android 6.0 or newer OS versions.
This cross-platform collaboration — also an industry first, involving community and industry input — offers instructions and best practices for manufacturers, should they choose to build unwanted tracking alert capabilities into their products. Apple and Google will continue to work with the Internet Engineering Task Force via the Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers working group to develop the official standard for this technology.Joint statement from Apple and Google
The new iOS 17.5 is bringing a notable improvement to the Apple News app. The latter will now offer access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even if the device doesn’t have an internet connection.
The new iOS 17.5 also plugs security loopholes in FindMy, Maps, Notes apps and other apps on iPhone that may have allowed hackers to steal personal information including location details.
And, it brings Radiant Pride wallpapers. It features beams of light that glow against a dark background, and stack on top of each other. Users will get the option to choose multiple colours to create a personalised wallpaper.
Apple Pride UI, wallpaper and accesories collection for Watch and other devices.
Credit: Apple
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17.5:
Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen).
Apple has released iPadOS 17.5 with similar features, security patches and wallpapers to all eligible iPads.
Apple iOS 17.5 update to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's how to install iOS/iPadOS 17.5 update on your iPhone/iPad:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone icon in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.
