Google to lable AI-generated images in search results

To curb such things, Google in collaboration with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) has introduced new technology that can help explain whether a photo was taken with a camera, edited by software or produced by generative AI.

People can make good use of the option --' About this image' -- as it offers context about the images they see online and is accessible in Google Images, Lens and Circle to Search.

The content produced by Google Products such as Pixel Studio will come with SynthID — embedded watermarking created by Google DeepMind.

But, other synthetic content available on the internet needs validation and here C2PA tech will come in handy to identifying fake stuff.

"We will ensure that our implementations validate content against the forthcoming C2PA Trust list, which allows platforms to confirm the content’s origin. For example, if the data shows an image was taken by a specific camera model, the trust list helps validate that this piece of information is accurate," Google said.

Google is expected to implement C2PA tech to YouTube, to help people on whether the content on its video platform was recorded with a genuine camera or a digitally fabricated using generative AI technology.

The company is expected to bring this feature YouTube later this year.