Google to start assembling Pixel 8, 8 Pro in India soon: report

In October 2023, Google announced to offer made-in-India Pixel 8 series phones in 2024.

Keeping true to its words, the search engine giant has reportedly tied up with a local supplier in South India to set up a production line to assemble the top-end Pixel 8 Pro in the coming weeks.

And, if things go as planned, the devices will rolled out in the next quarter (April-June, 2024), reported Nikkei Asia citing reliable sources who have direct knowledge of Google's plans.

The company has also tied up with a supplier to have another dedicated plant for standard Pixel 8 in North India by mid-2024.