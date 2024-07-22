GPT-4o mini: Key aspects you should know about OpenAI's affordable chatbot service

Microsoft-backed generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) service provider OpenAI has launched a new cost-effective subscription plan—GPT-4o mini.

"OpenAI is committed to making intelligence as broadly accessible as possible. Today, we're announcing the GPT-4o mini, our most cost-efficient small model. We expect GPT-4o mini will significantly expand the range of applications built with AI by making intelligence much more affordable," said the company.

The GPT-4o mini will support text and vision in the API. It understands and responds to text, images, and videos in text format. The company will bring audio-based input and output capabilities with an update soon.

The new ChatGPT 4o mini is suitable for small businesses and independent developers to build applications and software.