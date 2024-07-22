GPT-4o mini: Key aspects you should know about OpenAI's affordable chatbot service

Microsoft-backed generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) service provider OpenAI has launched a new cost-effective subscription plan—GPT-4o mini.
"OpenAI is committed to making intelligence as broadly accessible as possible. Today, we're announcing the GPT-4o mini, our most cost-efficient small model. We expect GPT-4o mini will significantly expand the range of applications built with AI by making intelligence much more affordable," said the company.
The GPT-4o mini will support text and vision in the API. It understands and responds to text, images, and videos in text format. The company will bring audio-based input and output capabilities with an update soon.
The new ChatGPT 4o mini is suitable for small businesses and independent developers to build applications and software.
GPT-4o mini: Here are key aspects you should know about OpenAI's new chatbot subscription
-- The latest GPT-4o mini is better than GPT-3.5 Turbo and other small models in terms of both textual intelligence and multimodal reasoning.
-- In addition to fetching information from the web, it can assist software developers in building applications that fetch data or take actions with external systems.
-- It has scored 82.0 per cent on MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding), a textual intelligence and reasoning benchmark, as compared to 77.9 per cent for Google's Gemini Flash and 73.8 per cent for Claude Haiku.
-- GPT-4o mini scored 87.0 per cent On MGSM (Multilingual Grade School Math Benchmark), compared to 75.5 per cent for Gemini Flash and 71.7 per cent for Claude Haiku
-- On MMMU (Massive Multi-discipline Multimodal Understanding) benchmark tests, GPT-4o mini also shows strong performance—scoring 59.4 per cent compared to 56.1 per cent for Gemini Flash and 50.2 per cent for Claude Haiku.
-- Also, GPT-4o mini is deeply integrated with safety features to resist jailbreaks, block prompt injections, and system prompt extractions. These measures will protect ChatGPT 4o mini from becoming corrupt and offering biased opinions on races and curb explicit content.
-- GPT-4o mini supports 128K tokens of input context. Its knowledge is up to date up to October 2023.
-- GPT-4o mini API costs 15 cents per million input tokens, and 60 cents per million output tokens, that's 60 per cent less than GPT-3.5 Turbo.
For the uninitiated, tokens are the smallest units of text that are used to calculate the length of a text and generate output tokens from the ChatGPT chatbot.
-- GPT-4o mini will be available for access to ChatGPT (Free), ChatGPT Plus (approx. Rs 1,950/month), and Team (starting at Rs 2,091/month) subscription plans.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Published 22 July 2024, 10:44 IST