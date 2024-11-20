Ignite 2024: Microsoft showcases Cloud PC Windows 365 Link

<p>Microsoft unveiled the Cloud PC device Windows 365 Link, the company's first-ever, at the Ignite 2024 event in Chicago, Illinois.</p><p>It comes in a compact form factor and comes with both wired and wireless peripherals. Windows 365 Link is a purpose-built physical portal for owners to access their Windows account online and work on documents, and projects stored in Microsoft cloud storage.</p><p>Microsoft's device runs on an unnamed Intel chipset, which is integrated with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage.</p><p>Windows 365 Link supports password-less authentication using Microsoft Entra ID. This enables users to sign in with multifactor authentication using the Microsoft Authenticator app, a cross-device passkey using a QR code, or a FIDO USB security key.</p>.Microsoft to allow autonomous AI agent development from November.<p>The device works superfast and opens in seconds. Once you type in the password, it will connect to the Windows 365 platform, to carry on with the work.</p>.<p>It can connect with two 4K monitors and features four USB ports (one type-c 3.2 and two type-A ports in the back and one type-A in the front), a full-size DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.</p><p>The device is eco-friendly. It is made of 90 per cent post-consumer recycled aluminium alloy for its top shield and 100 per cent re-purposed aluminium alloy for its bottom plate. Inside, the motherboard contains 100 per cent recycled copper and 96 per cent recycled tin solder. And, the retail packaging is made of 100 per cent paper-based material.</p><p>Microsoft's latest cloud PC, the Windows 365 Link will hit stores in select markets including the US at $349 (approx. Rs 29,450) starting April 2025.</p>.Google brings new security features to combat online fraud, malware-laced apps on Android phones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>