<p>Computers, smartphones, and tablets have become an indispensable part of our lives, as they offer a lot of conveniences such as instantly ordering food, hailing a taxi in a few seconds, and even being able to complete office work or a school project right on the lap at home.</p><p>Thanks to the advancement of technologies, devices come with several value-added features that offer special accessibility features for differently able persons. However, only a few brands sincerely work on bringing more such features to devices and among them, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-to-bring-all-new-magnifier-braille-experience-and-more-accessibility-features-3540343">Apple stands at the forefron</a>t.</p><p>To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities day (December 3), Apple has released a heart-warming video highlighting accessibility features for students.</p><p>Over the years, it has launched eye tracking, vehicle motion cues, voice over control, braille experience, Accessibility Reader, Live Listen, Live Caption on iPhones, iPads, Mac computers,all-new magnifier, colour filters on CarPlay on automobiles and more.</p><p>These features enhance learning and create new opportunities for students with disabilities to study, socialise, and succeed in their work and life.</p><p>In India, several people have benefited from accessibility features available on Apple devices.</p><p>Dhanya Ravi, an accessibility evangelist and an executive with EnAble India in an interview with DH once said, "Assistive features help me complete my tasks more easily and in a stress-free way. Voice Control is my favourite, and I'm so happy with the fixes provided in the new update."</p><p>"What I love most about eye tracking is how we select options. Using eye tracking to check my unread WhatsApp messages helps me read a lot of messages in a short amount of time." noted Dhanya.</p><p><strong>Read the full interview here:</strong> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apples-new-accessibility-features-empower-disabled-people-to-lead-independent-life-3303691-3303691">Apple's new accessibility features empower disabled people to lead an independent life</a></p>