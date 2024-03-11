In Pics| 5 Budget smartphones under 10K worth considering

Redmi 13C: Packed with features, the Redmi's 13C model boasts a large 6.74-inch display, a dual-camera setup, and a long-lasting battery. With its sleek design and reliable performance, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Motorola G24 Power: Known for offering exceptional value, the Motorola G24 impresses with its big cell, powerful processor, and basic dual-camera system. A value-for-money budget phone, this device is a perfect choice for users who likes to use messenger apps, and consume multiple content on OTT apps and play small fun games.
Redmi A2: With its stunning design and impressive specifications, the Redmi A2 is a standout in the budget smartphone market. Equipped with an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G36 processor and a good refresh rate display, it delivers smooth performance at an affordable price.
Realme C53: The phone impresses straightaway with its amazing looks. Loaded with powerful Octa-core processor and amazing 6.74 display, the device also has a stunning 108MP- ultra clear camera system. With timely updates and improved performance, this divide is a solid investment for the long term.
Infinix Smart 8 Plus: As the name suggests, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus offers a premium experience at a budget-friendly price point. With a 6.6-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) screen and MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core processor, this device offers a clean Android experience and is a reliable companion for everyday use.
(Published 11 March 2024, 14:28 IST)