Hometechnology

In Pics| 5 Budget smartphones under 10K worth considering

Here we list five budget smartphones under 10K that offer great value for money, without compromising on the performance, looks and durability.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 14:28 IST

Redmi 13C: Packed with features, the Redmi's 13C model boasts a large 6.74-inch display, a dual-camera setup, and a long-lasting battery. With its sleek design and reliable performance, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Credit: Xiaomi

Motorola G24 Power: Known for offering exceptional value, the Motorola G24 impresses with its big cell, powerful processor, and basic dual-camera system. A value-for-money budget phone, this device is a perfect choice for users who likes to use messenger apps, and consume multiple content on OTT apps and play small fun games.

Credit: DH Photo

Redmi A2: With its stunning design and impressive specifications, the Redmi A2 is a standout in the budget smartphone market. Equipped with an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G36 processor and a good refresh rate display, it delivers smooth performance at an affordable price.

Credit: MI

Realme C53: The phone impresses straightaway with its amazing looks. Loaded with powerful Octa-core processor and amazing 6.74 display, the device also has a stunning 108MP- ultra clear camera system. With timely updates and improved performance, this divide is a solid investment for the long term.

Credit: Realme

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: As the name suggests, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus offers a premium experience at a budget-friendly price point. With a 6.6-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) screen and MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core processor, this device offers a clean Android experience and is a reliable companion for everyday use.

Credit: Infinix Mobile

(Published 11 March 2024, 14:28 IST)
Technology NewssmartphonesMotorolaRealmeInfinixSmartphone ReviewRedmiMobile PhonesSmartphone Deals

