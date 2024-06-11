iOS 18: Key aspects you should know about Apple’s latest mobile OS

Apple on Monday (June 10) offered a preview of the upcoming software updates to its devices at the ongoing World Wide Developers Conference in Cupertino.
The new iOS 18, is touted to be the biggest update for iPhones to date. Besides the new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature of Apple Intelligence, it comes with a lot of customisation options, productivity tools and more.
iOS 18: All you need to know about Apple's upcoming mobile OS update
New customisation options for the home screen and lock screen: iOS 18 allows users to pick and drop apps and widgets in any open space on the home screen and lock screen. The users can even move them right above the dock for easy access or perfectly arrange them around the wallpaper’s edge so that there is no obstruction on subjects such as pet dogs or children at the centre. Users can also bring darker and tinted effects to app icons and widgets.
Apple iOS 18 offers customisation options to lock screen and home screen.
Photo Credit: Apple
Control center gets new personalisation option: Once updated to iOS 18, iPhone will offer quick access to new groups of a user’s most-utilized controls, such as media playback, Home controls, and connectivity, as well as the ability to easily swipe between each.
Also, users can add controls from selected third-party apps to the Control Center.
Improvements to Photos app: It gets a new collection feature that intelligently groups photos of familiar faces, pets and themes in groups for easy access and reduces the burden for device owners from having to manually create albums.
Apple Intelligence: It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
--Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.
--With the iOS 18 update, Apple Intelligence-based Clean Up is coming to the Photos app. It removes photo bombers or any obstructive objects from the frame.
--Apple Intelligence-powered Phone recorder app is coming with new iOS/iPadOS 18 updates. It will be able to transcribe the audio in real time and also offer summaries.
Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground and Image Wand features.
Photo Credit: Apple
--Apple Intelligence will also come integrated with OpenAI’s latest multi-modal ChatGPT 4o. Siri will ask for permission to connect with ChatGPT for more complex queries and deliver refined responses to the users.
It should be noted that all the new Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive only to Apple A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.
Locked and Hidden apps: To protect personal apps such as social media platforms and messenger apps, iOS 18 offers the option to lock and hide them from prying eyes. They can only be opened with biometric security features--FaceID or TouchID.
Improvements to the iMessage app: The iMessage will get the all-new text effects. It allows users to amplify any letter, word, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances.
The new iOS 18 will bring a new option to schedule SMS on the iMessage app. Also, it will support RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages. It allows users to send multimedia content between devices with different operating systems.
The new Genmoji feature coming soon with iOS/iPadOS 18 updates.
Photo Credit: Apple
Genmoji on Keyboard app: With this, users can let loose their creativity to conjure up millions of personalised emojis with just text commands.
Satellite connectivity: Currently, it is available only for emergency communication. The new iOS 18, which is slated to be released in September, allow regular SMS service via satellite connectivity between friends and family when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.
Game mode: It promises to enhance the gaming experience on iPhones with more consistent frame rates, especially during long play sessions, and makes wireless accessories like AirPods and game controllers work smoother than ever before.
Key features of iOS 18
Photo Credit: Apple
The new iOS 18 will also bring a Spatial Audio feature for gaming. It will ensure there is audio lag-ness between iPhone and AirPods and deliver an immersive listening experience when playing games.
Grouping of emails: Contacts such as friends, family, or colleagues marked in the Primary category, will be given priority and come on top of the inbox.
Password app: The new iOS 18 will be bringing a dedicated native app that will store all the username and password credentials under oneroof. This will render third-party password managers useless.
Tap to cash transfer: In iOS 17, Apple introduced a tap-to-share contact details feature and this year, Apple is bringing the same thing to transfer digital money between two individuals. It will also have dynamic animation while transferring the money between two iPhones.
Tap to pay cash feature.
Credit: Apple
Voice Isolation on AirPods Pro: With this feature turned on, users on the other side of the call will be able to hear a person's voice during voice calls, even in windy conditions or areas with loud background noise.
New features to Maps: With the new iOS 18, Apple is bringing topographic maps and trail networks to the Maps app. It offers thousands of hike routes that users can save to their devices. It also allows users to create their own routes and save it for future trips in the same place.
List of iPhone models eligible for iOS 18 update
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
