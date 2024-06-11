iOS 18: Key aspects you should know about Apple’s latest mobile OS

Apple on Monday (June 10) offered a preview of the upcoming software updates to its devices at the ongoing World Wide Developers Conference in Cupertino.

The new iOS 18, is touted to be the biggest update for iPhones to date. Besides the new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature of Apple Intelligence, it comes with a lot of customisation options, productivity tools and more.

iOS 18: All you need to know about Apple's upcoming mobile OS update

New customisation options for the home screen and lock screen: iOS 18 allows users to pick and drop apps and widgets in any open space on the home screen and lock screen. The users can even move them right above the dock for easy access or perfectly arrange them around the wallpaper’s edge so that there is no obstruction on subjects such as pet dogs or children at the centre. Users can also bring darker and tinted effects to app icons and widgets.