iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence features to be released next week

<p>Last month, Apple rolled out the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-rolls-out-ios-18-ipados-18-beta-versions-to-public-3107407">iOS 18 to all eligible iPhone</a>s. However, the Apple Intelligence features were missing in the update. The company was still weeding out bugs and wanted the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features to work flawlessly without any issues.</p><p>Earlier this morning, Apple rolled out <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-rolls-out-ios-181-beta-with-apple-intelligence-call-recording-features-and-more-3128279">iOS 18.1</a> RC (Release Candidate) to registered developers and public software testers. For the uninitiated, the RC version comes with the fixes for the bugs found during the Beta testing phase.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> has almost finalised the iOS 18.1 update. If it doesn't find any more bugs, the company is likely release the update with Apple Intelligence features next week on October 28.</p><p>It should be noted that Apple will be releasing Apple Intelligence features in phases starting with iOS 18.1 in late October, and iOS 18.2 in December and complete the process around April-May 2025.</p><p>With the upcoming iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence features include writing tools and proofreading capabilities. These can help users draft a message or email with correct grammar.</p><p>It can even compose smart replies and can also summarise a long thread of emails.</p><p>Apple Intelligence feature will be able to transcribe voice recordings and even summarise them on the Notes app.</p><p>In the Photos App, Apple will bring a Clean-up tool, which can remove unwanted objects from the frame without affecting the subject.</p><p>Also, with the Apple Intelligence feature, users can tell iPhones to create a short movie with images and videos stored on the Photos app. He/she has to just describe what the content should be. For instance, if you own a pet dog, you can type a description-- "My pet Tommy (pet's name) day out in Cubbon Park"- It will stitch together a curated picture and videos captured at that particular location with a good music score in the background. It can help create wonderful short video memories of the loved ones.</p><p>The upcoming iOS 18.1 is also expected to bring the long-awaited native voice call recording feature to the iPhone. However, it will be enabled only in select regions. There is no official word, on if it will be available in India or not.</p><p>In the iOS 18.2 update slated to be released in December 2024, Apple is expected to bring the option to integrate ChatGPT with Siri assistant.</p>