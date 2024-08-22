iOS bug alert: Typing these four characters can crash your iPhone

A new bug has been detected in iPhones that may cause the device to crash and reboot.

A user who goes by the moniker Konstantin (@kpwn@infosec.exchange) on social media platforms has revealed that by performing a left swipe gesture multiple times on Home Screen pages to get to the App Library. And, then type these four special characters -- "":: (two double apostrophes and two colon characters series)-- the iPhone will crash.

This is reminiscent of the 2020 incident of how a text message laced with a string of Sindhi language characters caused similar issues on Apple devices.