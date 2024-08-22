iOS bug alert: Typing these four characters can crash your iPhone

A new bug has been detected in iPhones that may cause the device to crash and reboot.
A user who goes by the moniker Konstantin (@kpwn@infosec.exchange) on social media platforms has revealed that by performing a left swipe gesture multiple times on Home Screen pages to get to the App Library. And, then type these four special characters -- "":: (two double apostrophes and two colon characters series)-- the iPhone will crash.
This is reminiscent of the 2020 incident of how a text message laced with a string of Sindhi language characters caused similar issues on Apple devices.
Some miscreants posted a string of Sindhi language (predominantly used in Pakistan and some parts of India) characters on the Telegram messenger app and when people opened the inbox, the iPhone ( &iPads) had a problem recognizing them and crashed.
iOS bug was first noticed in a post on social media platform-infosec.exchange.
Even the latest bug triggers a similar effect on iPhones. Typing "":: -, in Spotlight Search on the Home Screen or on the App Library search bar, will make iPhone restart.
There is no official response from Apple yet, as there is no security threat or any issue as such.
However, users are advised not to misuse this iOS bug to pull any pranks on friends and colleagues.
