iPadOS 17: Top 7 features you should know about latest iPad software

Apple earlier in the week released new iOS 17 along with the iPadOS 17 to all eligible devices around the world.
We have already covered the iOS 17's key features and in this edition, we will be exploring what new is coming the iPadOS 17.
Here are the top seven features coming to iPads with the latest iPadOS 17 update:
1) Motion effect for Live Photos wallpaper: Once updated to the iPadOS 17, device owners will be able to select a dynamic set of photos that shuffle throughout the day, or a Live Photo for a smooth slow-motion effect whenever they wake iPad.
2) Fill out PDF forms with ease: Using machine learning technology, the iPad will be able to identify empty fields in a PDF, and let users to quickly add details, such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts.
3) Health app: Thanks to iPadOS 17, the Health app finally coming to the iPad. The new app is optimised to make full use of the wide screen of the tablet to deliver more information in visually immersive graphs.
Like on the iPhone, iPad owners track and manage their medications, use Cycle Tracking, log their momentary emotions and daily moods, view their available health records from multiple institutions, and more — all in one central, secure, and private place.
4) Interactive Widgets: Device owners will be able to move around widgets such as time and date back and forth over a photo. Add to that, icons of apps, and notifications have matching lighter shades
5) New tools come to Freeform feature: The new iPadOS 17 comes with new drawing tools such as watercolour brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen, and ruler. Also, device owners, with the Follow Along feature, will be able to see what their collaborators/co-workers/friends are working on, as they move around the board.
6) Safari update: On the Apple browser app, device owners can create different profiles for work and personal—to keep your browsing separate.
Also, if you log in to the website, the Autofill verifications you receive in Mail are populated automatically, so that the user doesn’t have to leave Safari to enter them.
And, users can share passwords to a set of accounts with trusted friends and family members.
7) Privacy and Security: The new iPadOS 17 comes with a Communication Safety feature. It promises to provide protection against sensitive videos and photos including content sent and received in AirDrop, Contact Posters, the systemwide photo picker, and FaceTime messages. The device owners can choose to blur sensitive photos and videos before he/she can view them using Sensitive Content Warning.
Apple is also bringing enhancements to Lockdown Mode to help safeguard against sophisticated cyberattacks online.
Like in the iOS 17, the new iPadOS 17 also brings Screen Distance (eyesight health feature), improvements Keyboard (in terms of word prediction and autocorrect), audio and video messaging support on FaceTime app, Live Stickers, Check-In safety feature and improvements to iMessage app, Personal Voice accessibility features and more.
List of iPads eligible for iPadOS 17 update:
The new iPadOS 17 is available to iPad (6th Gen and newer models), iPad Air (3rd gen and newer models), iPad Pro (2nd Gen to newer generation) and iPad mini (5th gen and newer models).
