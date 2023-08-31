Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

iQOO Z7 Pro with dual camera launched in India

The new iQOO Z7 Pro comes in two colours-- Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte-- with prices starting at Rs 23,999.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 08:59 IST

Follow Us

<div class="paragraphs"><p>iQOO Z7 Pro.</p></div>

iQOO Z7 Pro.

iQOO India

ADVERTISEMENT

iQOO Z7 Pro is available in two colours--Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. It comes in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. It will go on sale on September 5 on Amazon and iQOO e-shop in India.

iQOO Z7 Pro vs competition

The new iQOO phone will be up against Realme 11 5G, Redmi Note 12 series, and Galaxy M34, among others.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Well-balanced mid-range phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 August 2023, 08:59 IST)
Technology NewsDH TechsmartphonesiQoo

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT