iQOO Z7 Pro with dual camera launched in India

iQOO Z7 Pro is available in two colours--Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. It comes in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. It will go on sale on September 5 on Amazon and iQOO e-shop in India.

iQOO Z7 Pro vs competition

The new iQOO phone will be up against Realme 11 5G, Redmi Note 12 series, and Galaxy M34, among others.

