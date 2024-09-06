It's Glowtime Event: Apple to launch new iPhone 16, 16 Pro, Watch Series 10 and more

In late August, Apple announed that it would host a hardware event on September 9. With just a few days left before the programme, people are eager to know what the Cupertino-based company has in store for them.

The Apple event titled-- It's Glowtime-- is scheduled to kick off on Monday (September 9) at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST), at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, which is right in the middle of Apple Park HQ.

It is an in-person programme and will be attended by media from across the world. The company has also made arrangements to stream the event live on its official Apple website and YouTube channel.

Here's what to expect at Apple event this Monday:

Historically, Apple always introduces a new line of iPhones along with Watches in September. This time too, the company in all likelihood, will bring new handsets and smart wearables.