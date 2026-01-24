<p>New Delhi: Login credentials of over 149 million accounts of online firms like Gmail, Facebook, Netflix, Instagram have been leaked as per a report by ExpressVPN.</p>.<p>The report published by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler claims that the publicly exposed data includes 48 million accounts on Gmail, 4 million on Yahoo, 17 million on Facebook, 6.5 million on Instagram, 3.4 million on Netflix, 1.5 million on Outlook, etc.</p><p>However, email queries to major firms named in the report did not elicit any immediate reply.</p>.This Week on OTT: Must-Watch New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar.<p>"The publicly exposed database was not password-protected or encrypted. It contained 149,404,754 unique logins and passwords, totaling a massive 96 GB of raw credential data. In a limited sampling of the exposed documents, I saw thousands of files that included emails, usernames, passwords, and the URL links to the login or authorization for the accounts," Fowler said in the report.</p>.<p>Email queries to major firms named in the report did not elicit any immediate reply.</p>.<p>Fowler said the database was publicly accessible, allowing anyone who discovered it to potentially access the credentials of millions of individuals.</p>.<p>"The exposed records included usernames and passwords collected from victims around the world, spanning a wide range of commonly used online services and about any type of account imaginable," he said.</p>.<p>Financial services accounts, crypto wallets or trading accounts, banking and credit card logins also appeared in the limited sample of records that the cybersecurity researcher claims to have reviewed.</p>.<p>He said a serious concern was the presence of credentials associated with '.gov' domains from numerous countries.</p>.<p>"While not every government-linked account grants access to sensitive systems, even limited access could have serious implications depending on the role and permissions of the compromised user.</p>.<p>"Exposed government credentials could be potentially used for targeted spear-phishing, impersonation, or as an entry point into government networks. This increases the potential of .gov credentials posing national security and public safety risks," he said.</p>.<p>Fowler said that the exposure of such a large number of unique logins and passwords presents a potentially serious security risk to a large number of individuals who may not know their information was stolen or exposed.</p>.<p>"Because the data includes emails, usernames, passwords, and the exact login URLs, criminals could potentially automate credential-stuffing attacks against exposed accounts including email, financial services, social networks, enterprise systems, and more.</p>.<p>"This dramatically increases the likelihood of fraud, potential identity theft, financial crimes, and phishing campaigns that could appear legitimate because they reference real accounts and services," he said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>